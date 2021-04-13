 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arraigned in Syracuse shooting that killed baby, injured 2 girls
ONONDAGA COUNTY

Man arraigned in Syracuse shooting that killed baby, injured 2 girls

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Children Shot

Police tape blocks off the scene an hour after a shooting on Grant Avenue, Sunday in Syracuse. An 11-month-old baby was killed and two other young girls were wounded by gunfire while in the backseat of a car in Syracuse, police said Monday. The children were riding in a car with their mothers, shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday when someone opened fire from a car headed in the opposite direction. 

 Charlie Miller, for the Associated Press

SYRACUSE — A 23-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a baby and injured two other young girls as they rode in a car with their mothers.

Chavez Ocasio was being held in the Onondaga County jail on charges of murder, tampering with evidence, weapons possession and a parole violation, according to inmate records.

Syracuse Police referred questions about Ocasio's arrest and alleged role in the shooting to the county district attorney's office, which declined to discuss the case.

During an appearance Tuesday in City Court, prosecutor Melinda McGunnigle was granted her request that Ocasio's court record be sealed to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation, The Post-Standard reported.

The three children were struck by gunfire shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday when someone opened fire from another car, Syracuse police said Monday. An 11-month-old girl was killed and two sisters, ages 3 and 8, were injured.

The baby's mother and the mother of the other two girls also were in the car. They were not hurt.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or commented on a possible motive for the shooting.

Ocasio's attorney, William Sullivan, could not be reached by phone or email for comment after the arraignment. He entered a not guilty plea on Ocasio's behalf.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Ocasio is a student at Onondaga Community College and has been featured in campus news stories discussing his experiences in college after being incarcerated as a teenager.

State records show he was sentenced to five years in prison for burglary at the age of 17. He was released in September 2019 after serving four years.

He worked as a fast food manager, a college news story said.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," Onondaga Community College said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer: Crowd at George Floyd arrest grew louder

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News