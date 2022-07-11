New York targets fake IDs at summer concerts

New York state plans on cracking down on the use of fake IDs to buy alcohol at summer concerts, including venues in Syracuse and Canandaigua.

In a press release issued Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Department of Motor Vehicles investigators are conducting enforcement initiatives. Known as Operation Prevent, the effort also includes investigators from the state liquor authority, state police, state parks police, and local law enforcement. During the campaign enforcement sweeps are being conducted at venues across the state.

"Seeing live music is a wonderful experience, and New York has so many great venues all across our state, but I urge everyone to celebrate responsibly," Governor Hochul said in the release. "We want New Yorkers to enjoy these events safely, and this enforcement effort will be crucial to helping prevent underage concertgoers from purchasing alcohol and potentially getting behind the wheel."

Operation Prevent enforcement sweeps will be conducted at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, CMAC in Canandaigua, and the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse, as well as other locations where underage concertgoers are likely to gather. Operation Prevent is supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

"Our investigators are experts at detecting fake IDs," said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. "It may look realistic to you, but they know how to spot the telltale signs of a fraudulent document. We are not trying to ruin anyone's fun. We are trying to keep everyone safe."

Customers under the age of 21 found to be using fake or another individual's IDs to buy alcohol can be ticketed and their licenses can be revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year.

"Underage drinking and the use of fake IDs by minors to purchase alcohol will not be tolerated," said New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen. "Safety is our top priority, and the New York State Police will be diligent in working to discourage, detect and apprehend underage users. I want to thank our partners for their shared commitment in putting a stop to underage drinking and the tragic impact that it can have."