 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: NY state trooper shot, Southern Tier man charged with attempted murder
alert top story

UPDATED: NY state trooper shot, Southern Tier man charged with attempted murder

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
State police photo

A state police cruiser and crime scene tape is visible at the scene of a shooting in Deposit on Wednesday. A trooper was wounded after responding to a reported domestic dispute in the village. 

 Provided

A Deposit man has been charged with attempted murder after a state trooper was shot Wednesday night. 

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. The New York State Police said troopers responded to a reported domestic dispute on Sunrise Terrace in the village of Deposit. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trooper Ryan Thorp, who has served with the state police for three years, was shot and sustained injuries to his arm. He was transported by ambulance to Wilson Medical Center. He had surgery overnight and is in stable condition. 

The suspected shooter, Scott A. Mawhiney, was taken into custody. Mawhiney, 44, of Deposit, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder. He was arraigned at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing and remanded to the Broome County Jail on no bail. 

The investigation is continuing, police said. 

0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adrenaline junkie puts on incredible flyboard show by cruise ship

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News