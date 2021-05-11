Police probe theft of Underground Railroad statue in western NY

A statue, which is part of a series at Dow Park in Jamestown memorializing the local Underground Railroad movement, appears to have been stolen. The piece is one of three at the park created by the late David Poulin titled "Underground Railroad Tableau."

The statue had just recently been cleaned, with the assistance of the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, and re-installed last Thursday. City Parks Department employees realized Monday that the statue was missing and contacted the police department.

The piece is estimated to be worth $2,000.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said he was shocked and disappointed to learn of the theft.

"To think someone would want to steal or take the statue for the Underground Railroad, especially at a time we want to embrace human rights and the ability for us to remember the actions taken to be free. It's disheartening," Sundquist said.

It's not clear how exactly the copper statue, believed to weigh between 500 and 600 pounds, was removed from the park that neighbors the James Prendergast Library and is nestled along some of the busiest streets in Jamestown. Police believe more than one person may be involved as the statue would be too heavy for one person to lift.