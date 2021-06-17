Rochester diocese seeks court approval of $35M sex abuse settlement

"The Diocese believes that continued dialogue and negotiation among the Diocese, its insurers and the Creditors Committee that is guided by reasonable and realistic expectations on the part of all concerned and a dedication to swift and just resolution for survivors is the best and proper course to benefit survivors," the statement said.

Attorneys for survivors have suggested that the bankruptcy process has just presented survivors with another roadblock rather than moving these cases towards a conclusion.

"Historically, Catholic dioceses have used Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a shield to stop litigation and prevent jury trials, allowing the institution to continue business uninterrupted while maintaining its secrets, hiding assets, and silencing survivors," said attorney Jeffrey Anderson, whose firm represents roughly 170 survivors in the diocese's bankruptcy case.

A decision about the amount of money the diocese's insurers would contribute to the settlement survivors is one of the major hurdles in the bankruptcy process, but likely not the last one. Still at issue is how much the diocese itself will have to contribute and the impact on individual parishes.

"We hope for the Court’s approval and we pray this settlement will be a catalyst for fruitful dialogue and progress in negotiations among the remaining concerned parties in the case," the diocese said. "We are committed to all reasonable efforts to bring this Chapter 11 case to a conclusion for the sake of survivors and the continued mission of the Diocese of Rochester."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0