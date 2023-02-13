A Cato woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her vehicle across the front lawn of Cato Elementary School and struck a curb near the student pick up area.

In a press release issued Monday, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 2 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 9, deputies responded to the area and were met by Cato-Meridian school officials and a Cato-Meridian school resource officer who had removed the keys from the vehicle, which was being operated by a student’s parent.

As a result of the investigation, sheriff’s office members arrested Sara J. Schumacher, 40, of Cato, on charges of aggravated DWI, suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors. No students were involved in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Schumacher was processed and released with a return date of Feb. 27 in town of Ira court.