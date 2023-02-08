ALBANY — A high-ranking court administrator on Tuesday defended an unusual level of ongoing security provided to retired state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore in the wake of her departure from state service, citing threats against her life and the lives of her close relatives.

DiFiore, who had been appointed chief judge by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resigned from the post last August amid reports she was the subject of a state ethics investigation. The state court system has opted to continue her security with a state-paid personal chauffeur in the more than five months that have elapsed since she vacated the position.

Acting Chief Administrative Judge Tamiko Amaker, who oversees day-to-day operations of New York's $3.3 billion court system, was pressed about the high security for DiFiore at a legislative hearing on the state budget.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, D-Queens, cited a report published by Law 360, a legal news site, indicating DifIore and Acting Chief Judge Anthony Cannataro did not report the value of the chauffeur benefits on their tax returns last year.

"There is a serious corruption problem within the Court of Appeals where judges are receiving public benefits," Gianaris told Amaker during a tense exchange.

But Amaker maintained the court system had good reason to provide DiFiore with enhanced security, noting her name and photograph were found in a car used by a man who targeted U.S. District Judge Esther Salas of New Jersey in 2020 but ended up killing that judge's son.

DiFiore faced more threats the following year, including one from a man who vowed to "kill her and her entire family," Amaker said.

The Law 360 report estimated the state has spent about $1 million for DiFiore's security detail.

A spokesman for the state unified court system, Lucian Chalfen, said in response to a CNHI inquiry that Amaker was speaking for the agency with her testimony at the hearing.

Amaker said the court system's department of public safety approved the ongoing security arrangements for DiFiore, the former Westchester County district attorney.

Dennis Quirk, president of the New York State Court Officers Association and a critic of DiFiore, told CNHI that "the higher ups" in the court system, and not the department of public safety, directed that DiFiore be provided with around-the-clock security, and kept that in effect following her retirement.

"Having court officers outside her house, sleeping in a car in the freezing cold, is outrageous," Quirk said, noting there has been no precedent for such an arrangement for a retired judge.

Court officers have also provided DiFiore and her family with protection at the home they own in the Hamptons, an affluent area of Long Island, Quirk said.

At the hearing, Assemblyman Charles Lavine, D-Nassau County, chairman of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, advised Amaker the Legislature is considering adopting a measure mirroring federal legislation that allows for the sealing of information pertaining to judges' home as a buffer to stalkers and others out to do harm.

Amaker said the number of threats against New York judges increased 40% from 2020 to 2022, a trend that has had "a huge chilling effect" on judiciary members.

"I've had judges who have called me because they've been stalked at the courthouses," Amaker said. "They've been stalked in their personal lives. They called me on the weekend because they found letters outside in their trash cans, saying that they're going to be killed. They're really frightened, and the level and the volume and the number of judicial threats has been escalating."