Effort underway to place statue of Frederick Douglass at Rochester airport

“They will be confronted with a man whose values and whose work ethic and whose output was so extraordinary, that 120-something years after his death, he is still commanding a spot on the 6 o'clock news,” Eison said.

Eison said that honoring Douglass at the airport is an important part of trying to unify Rochesterians over issues that Douglass believed in.

“To help solidify and bring together our local community. Our local community can be so fractured and so siloed and so separated that we need the values of Frederick Douglass in the same way that our community needed those values in the late 19th century," Eison said.

There’s an effort now to raise $250,000 for the bronze statue of Douglass and an educational exhibit, and Eison is confident there will be enough support to make that happen.

Kim, an adjunct professor at RIT's College of Art and Design, has expressed the need for urgency in the fundraising effort, since lead gifts made by the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities will expire by the end of the year.

