Ex-chief says mayor told him to lie about Prude death

NEW YORK — Rochester's former police chief alleges the city's mayor pressured him to lie about her handling of the police killing of Daniel Prude, which was kept from the public for six months, and that she fired him because he refused to do so.

La'Ron Singletary, terminated in September after announcing plans to retire, says in legal papers made public Wednesday that Mayor Lovely Warren urged him to omit facts and give false information to back her claim that it wasn't until months later that she learned key details of the March 23 encounter that led to Prude's death from suffocation.

Singletary wrote in the papers — a notice of claim sent to the city as a precursor to a lawsuit — that Warren was especially worried that his testimony before a city council panel investigating Prude's death would undermine her repeated assertions that the then-chief hid information from her.

Singletary wrote that those assertions, made by Warren at news conferences and in TV interviews after news of Prude's death became public in September — were false, defamed his character and harmed his reputation as an upstanding law enforcement official.

Warren said Singletary initially told her Prude's death was a drug overdose.