Fate of recreational pot in New York remains unclear

Activists say the governor's proposal is too vague and won't ensure New York heavily invests in things directly related to lifting up places that has suffered from mass incarceration, like community reentry programs for prisoners, job development, drug treatment and legal services. They also say Cuomo's proposal focuses too much on criminal penalties, rather than civil fines, to enforce marijuana laws.

“There's so much that we can do with revenue from marijuana, but it needs to be done in a way that creates a model for the nation,” said Jawanza James Williams, an organizer with the pro-legalization group VOCAL-NY. “How do we legalize marijuana while correcting wrongs?”

Cuomo said in a radio interview this week that it isn't clear yet whether lawmakers have the political will to make New York the 12th state to legalize recreational use.

“Yes, it's popular statewide, but there are still people with political qualms about it," he said.

Conservatives and some Senate Democrats representing Long Island still remain resistant to legalization, especially in an election year.

While the fight plays out in Albany, the drug remains illegal. Arrests are still happening. And New Yorkers continue to face repercussions if they are caught breaking the law.

