Federal official: NY law limiting DMV data access goes too far

“They will hold one thing hostage to get what they want,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters, later adding: “And understand what they want: They want access to a database that has undocumented people who have done nothing wrong. If a person committed a crime, they have access to that database because the FBI gets it.”

Cuomo met with Trump last week to propose giving federal officials access to the state driving records of applicants to traveler programs who undergo a sit-down interview with federal officials and supply documents such as a passport.

The governor has said he's awaiting word from Trump on next steps, but has said such a compromise would need legislative approval.

New York is among more than a dozen states that have passed laws allowing people who are not legal U.S. residents to get driver’s licenses.

But each state differs when it comes to whether and how federal immigration officials can access state motor vehicle records. Some states, like Nevada and New Jersey, have outlined restrictions for the release of driver’s license information to federal officials.