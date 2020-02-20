Fire breaks out at Jordan concert venue Kegs Canalside
Fire breaks out at Jordan concert venue Kegs Canalside

Fire broke out Thursday at Kegs Canalside, an entertainment venue in the Village of Jordan.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Fire damaged a popular concert venue in Jordan Thursday.

Firefighters from several departments were called out after heavy smoke was spotted at Kegs Canalside on North Hamilton Street at about 5:15 p.m.

The Cato and Weedsport fire departments were asked to assist at the fire in the Onondaga County village.

The business, with the ability to hold concerts indoors and out, has made a name for itself as destination for fans of country music.

Kegs hosted top national touring act Montgomery Gentry in 2015, and a number of rising country stars have been booked at the venue over the years.

Details on the extent of Thursday's fire were not immediately available.

