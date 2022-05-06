Advocates seek New York state green light for medically assisted deaths

ALBANY — Ethan Milich had never lobbied state lawmakers before but he did so Wednesday because the cause was painfully personal to him.

His mother, Jennifer Milich of Buffalo, had advocated for the same cause, urging lawmakers to end New York's prohibition against physicians facilitating the death of a terminally ill patient with a prognosis of less than six months left to live.

But last March, Jennifer Milich, three years after being diagnosed with kidney cancer, died from her disease after enduring pain and suffering for months, her son said.

"My mom spent her last few months as an inpatient at Hospice Buffalo, and she had no quality of life," said Ethan Milich, 23, of Amherst. "She was bed-bound. People helped her change and bathe. You couldn't really talk to her. She was laying there in a deep sleep. She didn't recognize me, my sister or her grandkids when we came into her room. She gave it a long fight. It was a very sad process."

The proposed Medical Aid in Dying Act would give terminally ill patients who are mentally stable the option of seeking a prescription for lethal medication from licensed physicians. Ten states as well as the District of Columbia have already enacted similar legislation. Over the past year, similar legislation has been introduced in 10 other states: Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

"There comes a time when enough is enough," Jennifer Milich said in a video produced in 2020, explaining she wanted to have the ability to die peacefully because her suffering had become unbearable.

Medical groups that have endorsed medical aid in dying proposals include the New York State Academy of Family Physicians and the American Public Health Association.

In 2017, the state Court of Appeals ruled there is no constitutional right for terminally ill patients to have doctors facilitate their death. That ruling, as well as an earlier U.S. Supreme Court ruling stemming from the prosecution of a doctor charged with helping a patient commit suicide, both suggested that any change in the current prohibition is the province of the state Legislature.

The New York State Catholic Conference is among the opponents to the proposal before lawmakers now. It argues the bill lacks "important safeguards, making coercion or misapplication of the law a serious threat."

Such proposals, according to the conference that represents Catholic bishops, "send a dangerous message to society that when someone is considered a 'burden' to someone else, his or her life is no longer worth living."

The state Conservative Party has also registered its strong opposition to the measure.

At the Capitol on Wednesday, Ethan Milich was part of a group of advocates affiliated with the group Compassion & Choices, which organized the lobbying blitz with just 17 days in the current legislative session.

Corinne Carey, director of the group's New York campaign, said the organization has lost some of its most passionate advocates in recent months because they died from diseases that devastated their lives.

"It's very difficult to get lawmakers to sit down with our activists and look the in the face," Carey said. "Some of them are still on the fence. They have not sat down with Ethan Milich and heard how horrible it was to hear his mother beg for medical aid while she was dying so she wouldn't linger in a hospital bed."

As they seek to gain momentum in New York, advocates are pointing to a November survey by Susquehanna Polling and Research, which reported that 68% of likely voters believe a terminally ill person of sound mind should have access to medication that would result in them dying in their sleep.

While some disability rights advocates have come out against Medical Aid in Dying, citing the potential for abuse, Carey said she believes most people living with disabilities support the proposal as much as the rest of the population does.

"There is nothing to fear from this bill," she said. "The concerns that opponents raised about medical aid and dying more than 20 years ago are the same exact concerns that they repeat today. And none of those harms have ever come to pass in any of the states that have passed Medical Aid in Dying."

Last month, Oregon expanded eligibility for terminally ill people to get lethal drugs prescribed to them by dropping a residency requirement. Oregon authorities ended the requirement to settle a lawsuit brought by Compassion & Choices, which argued the requirement was unconstitutional.

Carey said the New York bill would advance out of the health committees in both houses if it gets the backing of just one or two more lawmakers.

Before heading home to Western New York, Ethan Milich said: "My mom always said, 'I'm not just a name on a piece of paper.' She said she doesn't have time to wait for politics, and this needs to get passed so she doesn't have to suffer, and so other terminally ill people don't have to suffer."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0