Analysis: What are the odds Hochul would win if she sued the Senate?

ALBANY — Is the state Senate required to hold a floor vote on the nomination of Justice Hector D. LaSalle to the Court of Appeals?

This week at the state Capitol, it depends on which constitutional scholar you ask — and which elected official.

The debate could be the prologue to an increasingly likely legal battle between Gov. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats in the Senate, where the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday rejected LaSalle's bid to become the state's next chief judge in a 10-9 vote.

Hochul has yet to declare her intention on whether or not to bring a lawsuit to press for a floor vote. On Thursday, she told reporters her administration was "certainly weighing all of our options."

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Brad Hoylman-Sigal told reporters after the hearing that "the Senate has performed its responsibilities pursuant to the state constitution, and now we await what the governor might decide to do next."

The Manhattan lawmaker described the prospect of a lawsuit from the Executive Chamber as a "travesty," and said a "constitutional crisis seems to be not in anyone's interest."

It was the first time a nomination to the Court of Appeals failed to clear the committee and receive a floor vote since the current process for filling the top court was adopted in 1977.

Hochul, Senate Republicans and LaSalle's supporters say the Senate majority's refusal to let every member of the chamber vote on the nomination is in clear conflict with the state constitution.

That document says "the Senate" must advise and consent on the governor's nominees to the Court of Appeals, while Judiciary Law says the Senate must "confirm or reject" the nominee. The law requires the Senate to take action on the nominee within 30 days; if the committee's vote is determined to be insufficient, the deadline for that action falls on Sunday.

But the Senate itself sets its own rules, which say that nothing reaches the floor without being approved by the relevant committee.

"The rules of the Senate do not trump the constitution or statute," said James M. McGuire, a chief counsel to former Gov. George Pataki and a former appellate justice.

McGuire was Pataki's counsel during 1998's landmark Silver v. Pataki case, which pitted the Democratic Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver against the Republican governor over the question of the Legislature's power to amend state budget legislation. Pataki's win, handed to him by the Court of Appeals, led to the expanded budgetary powers the executive branch currently enjoys.

McGuire understands the law covering Court of Appeals nominations to be clear in requiring an up-or-down vote of the full Senate.

Martin Connor, a former senator (1978-2008) and onetime minority leader of the chamber, agreed with McGuire. "What the Senate majority appears to be doing is denying minority senators certainly, and majority senators who support the nomination, from having any vote in it," he said.

Vincent M. Bonventre, an Albany Law School professor and expert on the Court of Appeals, told the Times Union prior to the committee vote that he, too, believed a plain reading of the state's constitution shows that a floor vote must happen.

"Let's put the cards on the table: It would be a dereliction of duty for the Senate not to take a vote on this," Bonventre said.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins disagrees: "It's clear that this nominee was rejected," she said Wednesday. "That's it."

When asked why she wouldn't bring LaSalle's nomination to a full floor vote regardless of the committee's rejection — especially if she was confident her Democratic conference would reject him anyway — she said it is "not a matter of trying to avoid; it's a matter of actually respecting the rules."

"The Senate has an institutional prerogative at stake," Hoylman-Sigal said. "The separation of powers is a valid concern for anyone serving in a branch of government. To cede that simply for the benefit of moving the process along, I think, would be mistaken as well."

Democrats in the state Senate hold a supermajority, but the conference is not unified on the issue of LaSalle.

Two Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, Sens. Luis R. Sepulveda and Kevin Thomas, recommended his nomination and another, Sen. Jamaal Bailey, agreed to move the nomination to the floor "without recommendation"; six Republicans on the committee also voted to advance the nomination without recommendation.

Since the vote, additional Democrats have come out publicly to say they were opposed to LaSalle, who faced criticism not only from progressives but also — and most consequentially — from lawmakers who stand in lockstep with organized labor.

An attempt to sue the Senate over the nomination not going to the floor would run afoul to the separation of powers, Common Cause/NY's Executive Director Susan Lerner said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"Make no mistake: doing so would be a total abuse of power, and a brutal attack on a democratically elected institution," Lerner said.

She described the governor's actions as "disturbing" and the contemplation to sue a "ludicrous idea."

The organization cited case law in which they view the Senate as having the right to set its own rules. The courts have traditionally been wary of imposing itself in the internal affairs of the Legislature.

But the nomination flap, which now involves a dispute between two branches of government over the leadership of the third, could prove to be a case that the judiciary might be willing to take. Another twist in the tale: If it gets to the Court of Appeals, the case could be considered by justices who were themselves rejected — either by the Commission on Judicial Nomination or by Hochul — for the nomination.

Legal questions aside, the political cost to Hochul could be high if a lawsuit drives a wedge between her and Senate Democrats just as state leaders are poised to head into the negotiation of the state budget. And a court decision forcing a floor vote could end up unifying the Democratic conference against the nominee as a declaration of the chamber's independence.

Prior to the committee vote, Albany-area scholar Leonard Cutler, a Siena College professor who is an expert on the state's constitution, acknowledged that "we're in some uncharted kinds of conditions here with respect to this nomination," Cutler said.

"There's a lot of politics that come into play," he said. "I truly hope it doesn't come down to that."