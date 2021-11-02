Brown wins Buffalo mayoral race as write-in

History was made in the Buffalo mayoral election Tuesday, just not the one that seemed destined five months ago.

Mayor Byron Brown is the likely winner of an unprecedented fifth four-year term, almost certainly becoming the first person to achieve that distinction while also becoming the first write-in candidate to win a citywide election. He declared victory shortly after 10:30 p.m.

With 96% of precincts reporting their results from Tuesday's voting, along with nearly all early voting, Walton had 40.9% of the vote. But that meant 59.04% of the votes were write-ins – most of which are likely for Brown, who waged a fierce write-in campaign.

“We couldn’t have done this without you,” Brown said to cheering supporters at his campaign headquarters.

“This has been a remarkable journey that we’ve been on together for the past four and a half months,” Brown said. “It hasn’t been easy – far from it – but it’s been worth it.”

He retained his position by holding off India Walton, who shocked him and the city’s political establishment by besting Brown in a June Democratic primary, running as a self-proclaimed democratic socialist. If Walton had won, she would have become the first female mayor in the city’s history.

The election drew attention from around the nation and clearly had the same effect on Buffalo voters.

But not all of them showed up at polling places.

Walton's tally trailed the number of write-ins by more than 10,000 votes.

Walton had only 34.51% of the votes among those who voted early. Meanwhile, some 65.49% of the votes were write-ins.

That means the eight-day early voting period put Walton 4,737 votes behind the combined number of write-in votes.

"I knew this was going to be an uphill battle," Walton told reporters late Tuesday. Walton did not concede but appeared to acknowledge the numbers were not in her favor.

Walsh wins in Syracuse

Ben Walsh sailed to re-election in the three-way for Syracuse mayor.

The son of former U.S. Rep. James Walsh first won election as an independent three years ago. According to the Onondaga County Board of Elections, Walsh captured 61% of the vote, compared with 27.2% for Democratic challenger Khalid Bey and 11.8% for Republican challenger Janet Burman.

Adams wins in NYC

Democrat Eric Adams has been elected New York City mayor, defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday in a contest far easier than his next task: steering a damaged city through its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams, a former New York City police captain, will become the second Black mayor of the nation’s most populous city. David Dinkins, who served from 1990 to 1993, was the first.

“Tonight, New York has chosen one of you -- one of our own. I am you. I am you," Adams told a jubilant crowd at his victory party. “After years of praying and hoping and struggling and working, we are headed to City Hall.”

Adams’ victory seemed all but assured after he emerged as the winner from a crowded Democratic primary this summer in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1.

“Tonight is not just a victory over adversity, it is a vindication of faith. It is the proof that the people of this city will love you if you love them,” Adams said.

Adams finished his victory speech and then introduced Gov. Kathy Hochul, who pledged “a new day dawning and a whole new era of cooperation where the only thing the city of New York and the state of New York are fighting about is fighting to make your lives better."

"We will fight for you, not fight each other anymore," she said, a reference to the contentious relationship between city and state in previous administrations.

Sliwa said at an election night party Tuesday night that he tried to call Adams to concede but couldn’t reach him and therefore conceded publicly from the stage.

“I am pledging my support to the new Mayor Eric Adams because we’re all going to have to coalesce together in harmony and solidarity if we’re going to save this city that we love," Sliwa said.

Sliwa, who founded the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol four decades ago, ran a campaign punctuated by his penchant for stunts and his signature red beret, part of the Guardian Angels uniform.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, dismissed Sliwa as a clown and painted him as untrustworthy for having admitted he made up claims years ago about being kidnapped and of other exploits from the Guardian Angels’ patrols.

Sliwa, in turn, portrayed Adams as an out-of-touch elitist who needed to spend more time in the streets with regular New Yorkers.

Adams, 61, will take office Jan. 1 in a city where more than 34,500 people have been killed by COVID-19, and where the economy is still beset by challenges related to the pandemic. The tourism industry hasn’t come back yet. Office buildings remain partly empty, with people still working from home. Schools are trying to get children back on track after a year of distance learning.

He’ll also be faced with choices about whether to continue, or expand, vaccine mandates put in place by Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat who was limited by law to two terms.

