Cayuga County Office Building closed due to equipment issue

The Cayuga County Office Building has closed for the day due to a malfunction in the air handling system.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould issued a press release that said the building, which houses several county agencies including the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Social Services, had to be closed at noon Monday. The county expects to be able to reopen the building for regular business at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the press release said.

The office building is located at 160 Genesee St. in downtown Auburn. All other county facilities remain open. Visit the Cayuga County website at cayugacounty.us for updates.

