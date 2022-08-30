 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAYUGA COUNTY

Cayuga County Office Building to reopen Wednesday

  • Updated
Cayuga County Office Building

The Cayuga County Office Building, at 160 Genesee St. in Auburn.

 The Citizen file

The Cayuga County Office Building, closed since Monday afternoon due  to a malfunction in the air handling system, will reopen Wednesday morning.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould issued a press release on Monday that said the building, which houses several county agencies including the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Social Services, had to be closed at noon with the expectation that it would reopen by Tuesday morning.

But an update posted to the county's website on Tuesday morning said the closure had to continue at least another day. In a later update, the county announced the building's scheduled reopening for 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The office building is located at 160 Genesee St. in downtown Auburn. All other county facilities remain open. Visit the Cayuga County website at cayugacounty.us for updates.

