Cayuga County redistricting proposal too close to call

Cayuga County's big question for voters — whether to reduce the size of the county Legislature — will be decided by the counting of outstanding absentee ballots.

Results posted from early voting, absentee ballots received prior to Election Day and in-person voting on Tuesday showed 12,044 residents supported the proposal while 12,009 were against.

County elections board officials said they have about 200 absentee ballots that have come in and not been counted, plus another 400 outstanding ballots that could arrive in the next week.

The ballot question asked voters to approve changing the Legislature's size from 15 members to 11 for the purpose of redistricting. A primary goal of the measure, approved by a bipartisan majority of legislators during the summer, was to eliminate the need for weighted voting the body must use because of large disparities in population size among the districts. Opponents of the proposal said a reduction in elected representatives was taking away residents' voices.

If the proposal fails, the weighted voting system will remain in place. If it's approved, the new district lines will take effect in 2024 following next year's election.

Countywide races

Three countywide elected offices were on Cayuga County ballots this year, but none had contested races. Incumbents Sheriff Brian Schenck, Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett and Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci — all Republicans — secured four year terms.

Town races

In Locke, there was a contested race to fill a vacancy for highway superintendent. Brian Weir had the backing of the Republican Party, while Jody Lewis ran on the independent Locke Party line. Weir prevailed with 278 votes to 150 for Weir.

The town of Mentz needs to fill a vacancy on its town board, but no candidates were on the ballot and write-in results were not available Tuesday night.

In Montezuma, there were no candidates to fill the vacant highway superintendent seat, so voters elected by write-in but results were not yet available. Town voters also voted 217-164 in support of a ballot proposition to abolish the elected highway superintendent post and establish an appointed position.

Two candidates were vying to fill one vacancy on the town board in Throop. Donna Adams had the Democratic line, while Ernest B. Thurston, Jr. was on the Republican line. Thurston had a 10-vote lead over Adams, so outstanding absentee ballots may determine a winner in that race.

In a handful of additional town-level seats in Cayuga County, all of the candidates ran uncontested.