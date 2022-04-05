Checks for gasoline proposed in New York state

New York state residents could be getting a $250 check to help pay for increasing prices at the gas pump.

Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, D-Nanuet, is proposing legislation to give all current state residents who have registered a vehicle in New York state during the past two years a $250 check through the state Energy Research and Development Authority.

"With gas prices hitting record highs almost every week, it's crucial that New York state takes whatever action we can to help people who are getting squeezed at the pump," Reichlin-Melnick said during a recent news conference. "While the state can't control the international factors that are contributing to rising oil prices, there are steps we can take to provide some relief."

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline in Cayuga County was $4.25, with the statewide average at $4.29 and the national average at $4.18, according to AAA's tracker. The state average is down from $4.38 a week ago but well above the $2.90 reported a year ago.

A gas tax holiday was included in the state Senate's budget proposal, but it was not included in the state Assembly's budget proposal. Those one-house budgets form the basis of discussions between Senate leaders, Assembly leaders and Gov. Kathy Hochul in arriving at a final state budget to be voted on by each legislative chamber. The budget was due Friday but negotiations have yet to yield a final agreement. There has also been talk of including checks similar to Reichlin-Melnick's proposal as part of the state budget.

Even more generous than Reichlin-Melnick's proposal can be found in California, which is proposing a tax break, free rides on public transit and up to $800 on debit cards to help pay for fuel. California's average gas prices hit a new state record last week at $5.88 per gallon, more than $2 higher than it was a year ago, according to AAA. California has the second-highest gas tax in the country at 51 cents per gallon. But the state's Democratic leaders have been wary of suspending the gas tax because they fear oil companies would not pass along the savings to drivers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the average California driver spends about $300 per year on gas taxes. Newsom's idea is to give car owners $400 debit cards for up to two vehicles, for a total of $800. The money would go to everyone who has a car registered with the state — including the uber-rich, people living in the country illegally, and even drivers who own vehicles that don't use gasoline.

For people who don't have cars, Newsom wants the state to pay for their bus or train fare for three months. His proposal would give $750 million to transit and rail agencies, which Newsom said would be enough to give free rides to 3 million people per day. About $1.1 billion would pay to pause scheduled inflationary increases for diesel and fuel taxes this summer, and another $500 million would pay for projects that promote biking and walking.

At the same time, Democratic Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois are sponsoring legislation authorizing $100 a month energy rebates for any month this year in which the national average gas price is more than $4 a gallon.

Maryland and Georgia have approved short-term gas tax holidays, while Connecticut's legislature has approved legislation for a gas tax holiday from April 1 through June 30. Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign the measure, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0