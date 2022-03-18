County health officials seek more NY funds to prevent lead poisoning

ALBANY — As the deadline for passing a state budget nears, county health officials are beseeching lawmakers to provide more funding so local agencies can better protect children from lead poisoning.

In a spending plan expected to top $220 billion, the $30 million being sought by the New York State Association of County Health Officials is a relatively small sum.

But it is very much needed by the county health agencies that are dealing with the fact New York has the highest number of children impacted by lead poisoning in the nation, said Sarah Ravenhall, the group's director.

"There is no safe level of exposure to lead," Ravenhall told CNHI.

A financial commitment by the state would be a prudent investment in preventative public health, as the consequences of lead poisoning include learning disorders, anemia and nausea, with parents losing time from their jobs to deal with the issues that lead exposure in youngsters causes, Ravenhall said.

In 2019, state legislation was enacted that reduced by half the blood lead level needed to trigger public health interventions that range from follow-up testing to clinical care coordination. At that time, the county health officials estimated $40 million would be needed to administer lead programs, but the state provided $9.7 million.

With both chambers of the Legislature having now passed their one-house responses to the budget plan released in January by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Ravenhall said she is pleased lawmakers have signaled they want to help county health departments cover the fringe benefits paid to their staffers.

Those costs are now being funded by county government treasuries, which have been strained by many obligations in addition to the statewide property tax cap, she noted.

"We are grateful that both the executive and the Legislature understand there is a need there," she said, stressing that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of having nimble, trained and sufficiently staffed public health agencies.

"There is a 100% certainty there will be another public health emergency at some point, whether it's environmental, related to substance-use disorder or a contagious virus," Ravenhall said. "When that happens, we want to be very prepared with a sustainable public health workforce and infrastructure."

At a meeting of county leaders, meanwhile, officials signaled they have objections to ongoing state efforts to divert sales tax revenues away from local governments to pay for a state assistance program known as Aid and Incentives to Municipalities (AIM).

“While overall this a good budget for our counties, we strongly oppose the diversion of $250 million a year in local sales taxes for a state-run distressed health facilities fund that the budget proposal continues," said Marc Molinaro, the president of the New York State County Executives Association and the current Dutchess County executive.

A significant chunk of locally generated sales tax revenue — about $50 million — has been going to support hospitals that are primarily located in the New York City region, said Molinaro, noting the "raid" of that revenue began under the administration of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

