COVID-19 cases growing among detainees at Batavia detention center

For the second week in a row, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia has more than tripled in a week.

Forty-five detainees have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday. That’s more than any other detention facility in the country.

One of those who tested positive for the coronavirus is a man in his 30s from the Dominican Republic. His attorney, Siana McLean, said he also has asthma and high blood pressure.

McLean said there have been attempts to release him on humanitarian grounds since March 24, but his case was denied.

She last spoke to him on Monday, and he told her he "was OK."

“But that only means that he’s still only able to talk and he’s not completely unable to function,” McLean said. “But he still complains of difficulty breathing at times.”

Jennifer Connor with Justice for Migrant Families has worked directly with detainees and their families since 2017. She said her No. 1 fear is that people will die who would have lived if they were in a different setting.