Cuomo declares gun violence emergency

"The governor's decision to issue yet another executive order and declare gun violence a public health emergency is another example of his incessant need to circumvent the Legislature and dictate policy from his bully pulpit," Barclay said in a statement.

The governor’s speech was delivered following an especially violent July 4 weekend in Buffalo and elsewhere in New York and the nation. In all, 21 people were shot – none fatally – in 13 separate incidents of gun violence in Buffalo, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in the head.

In the first six months of the year, 177 people have been shot in Buffalo, up 64% over the average during the same period over the past 10 years.

Besides signing the two pieces of legislation, Cuomo made clear he has no immediate plans to call the Legislature back into a special session. Rather, some of his plans will be done through an executive order that does not need legislative approval. He said the Legislature, in 2013, already passed one of the nation’s most comprehensive gun control laws through the NY SAFE Act.

The speech, a few hours before Cuomo was to hold a virtual fundraiser for his campaign account, attracted an assortment of state legislators, civil rights leaders, union officials and gun control advocates.