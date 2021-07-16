Cuomo faces questioning, other fallout from harassment probe

"I'm sure it will be respectful but it will be rigorous. It will be detail oriented. It will not be a conversation or a chat or a discussion. It will be this question and answer format. It's very much unlike a press conference," said Celli, who is now at the firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP.

Though the investigation is not criminal in nature, Celli said Cuomo can assert his Fifth Amendment right and refuse to answer questions he feels may incriminate him.

The timing of Cuomo's interview with investigators was confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the investigation. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.

Cuomo, in office since 2011, has rebuffed those calls and is moving forward with plans to run for a fourth term next year. Rivals, though, see a Cuomo weakened by scandal as politically vulnerable.

Cuomo raised $2.3 million from January through June — down from $4 million in the second half of 2020, according to campaign finance filings released late Thursday.