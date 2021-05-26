Cuomo impeachment probe has now spoken to around 75 people

Critics, including state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Democrat, have argued the probe is being dragged out to buy time for the governor.

Lavine defended the $250,000 initial budget for the probe Wednesday, and said it's been expected that the probe will end costing more.

Meanwhile, investigators have received about 290 tips — including 165 emails and 125 voicemails — submitted to the Assembly's hotline. That's also up from late April, when Lavine said investigators received more than 200 tips.

The Assembly's probe is focused on whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo over four main issues: sexual harassment and groping allegations lodged against the Democrat by current and former aides, the administration's efforts to withhold a full count of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, the governor's use of aides to help write his book on pandemic leadership that garnered him $5 million and his administration's handling of safety concerns about the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

Lavine has said investigators are also examining whether the governor helped family members get special access to coronavirus tests last spring.

The governor has rebuffed calls for his resignation from a majority of state Democratic lawmakers, including several who have since appeared with Cuomo in public.