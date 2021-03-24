Cuomo quiet on how office protects aides amid allegations

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo declined to say Wednesday what his office is doing to ensure a safe work environment for two female aides who have accused him of sexually harassing or groping them.

Speaking to reporters from his Manhattan office, Cuomo said "there are rules" about how employers are supposed to handle such complaints, then turned to his special counsel, Beth Garvey, to elaborate.

"Certainly every individual who comes forward and comes forward is protected from retaliation and we are making sure that occurs in this case as well," Garvey said.

They didn't answer a question about whether the women were working from home or offer specifics on how the situation was being handled.

State and federal law protects employees from retaliation, like being fired or demoted, for complaining about harassment.

Several women who worked for Cuomo have accused him of making inappropriate comments about their looks, giving them unwanted hugs or kisses, or making comments they interpreted as gauging their interest in an affair.