Cuomo's attorney continues to attack AG's report

As movers were seen outside the governor's mansion in Albany Friday, the soon-to-be-ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's lawyer announced that she is sending a letter to Attorney General Letitia James demanding she "make corrections" and "supplement the record" to the report that led to Cuomo's resignation.
Attorney Rita Glavin said during a virtual briefing Friday afternoon the additional information and "corrections" needed to be included in the report because it's being used by the State Assembly in making its own findings.
"It is incumbent upon the chief legal officer of our state to make corrections include material omissions and supplement the record with information that bears directly on a number of the findings that were included in that report," Glavin said.
Glavin also offered new information she said had been collected since the governor announced Aug. 10 that he would resign in the face of almost-certain impeachment over allegations he sexually harassed 11 women. Some of the new information included a photo that she said showed that Cuomo hadn't touched a woman's chest the way it is described in the AG's report. But Glavin also made vague references to "new information" regarding one of the women "that relates to her credibility" but said she wasn't making that information public and would provide it to the AG's office and the Assembly Judiciary Committee.
Glavin's briefing was livestreamed. Cuomo did not make an appearance in the briefing. The briefing, which was announced by the governor's press office, did not allow media to ask questions.
Cuomo's last day in office is Monday, after which Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be sworn in as the first woman governor of New York State.
Glavin's last video briefing was held moments before Cuomo announced that he was resigning from office. In that video address, Glavin blasted James' report. She accused investigators of being biased and accused the press of seizing on the allegations unfairly. She questioned the motives of one of Cuomo's accusers and wondered how some of the alleged actions could be construed as sexual harassment.