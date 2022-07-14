Families fight for NY state victim impact legislation

Families who have lost a loved one in a crime are fighting to pass legislation that would ensure their victim impact statements will be recorded on video and that the parole board will be required to view them.

The Stewart family, the Rivers family and the Luther family met with state and local officials in Saratoga County last week to share their stories about their ongoing struggles with victim impact statements after they had lost loved ones, and to talk about new legislation which could assist them.

The bill, "Christopher's and Deanna's Law" was named in memory of two Shenendehowa Central School District students, Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers, who were killed in 2012 on the Northway by a drunk driver, Dennis Drue, who also was using drugs at the time of the crash.

"We understand that there is a heavy caseload of inmates incarcerated assigned to these commissioners," Michael Stewart, Christopher Stewart's father, said on Thursday. "And we also understand how important their decisions are that they make and how it affects not only the inmate but the families as well. We believe that this bill, and hopefully law, will assist them in that process of review and try to make it a little bit more condensed, a little bit more simple."

The legislation would require all victim impact statements to be recorded on video and would mandate that all parole board members — who determine whether or not to grant an inmate parole — watch all the videos before making their decision about parole, if those members do not meet in person with victims and their families.

The Stewart family has gathered documentation and support over the last four years, trying to keep Drue in prison, Michael Stewart said. When families make their impact statements over the phone for about 20 minutes, that information is turned into a transcript and submitted to the commissioner for review. Inmates, however, have a face-to-face meeting with the commissioners, he said.

"This can't be done by a written transcript," Michael Stewart said. "We just don't even know if they are going to read most of the written transcript. The victim's impact statements need to be videotaped, emotions need to be felt and the commissioners need to see a face of the victim and not a name written on a transcript. Given that the commissioner's schedules are very busy, and quite often aren't known in advance, we understand that it's not easy to set up a face-to-face interview with who might have been assigned to this particular case, but these days, with video conferencing and similar communication, there's no reason in the world that these things can't be taped."

Deanna Rivers' parents, Brian and Debbie Rivers, also discussed their experiences. Brian Rivers described his frustration with a system that forces his family to repeatedly go through the process of giving impact statements by phone while Drue has an audience with the parole board every two years. Most recently, he said, they were cut off on the call and were unable to complete the entirety of their Victim Impact Statement.

"We're asked every 24 months to open up the same pain as the night of the crime is a disgrace, for the Luther family it's every year, I can't imagine," Brian Rivers said. "We were not able to deliver Deanna's sister's impact statement that day. Very disturbing. My wife asked me 'Should we tell her we read it or not?,' I said we can't lie, we have to tell her the truth. So within that hour, I reached out to Jim (Sen. James Tedisco R-Glenville) and I said we have to do something more."

A phone conversation can not show the actual pain in the victim's eyes, Brian Rivers said.

"It cannot deliver the expressions as victims describe how their lives were destroyed as the result of the crime" Brian Rivers said. "Victims' voices need to be seen and heard in person or in a video recording. This is why we are urging the passing of Christopher's and Deanna's Law."

The family of Paul Luther was also in attendance Thursday. He was a Mechanicville Police Officer who had been shot and killed in 1976 in the line of duty at age 21. His killer, Kenyon Pruyn, is up for parole annually, said Nancy Izzo, Luther's sister.

"He has been in jail, and we have now been involved in the victim impact hearing now for 21 years,'' Izzo said. "It's like taking the Band-aid off again you may think even though its 45 years, how can you still feel that hurt? You can. As the Rivers and the Stewarts have said, you have to relive everything."

The first 10 years the family was able to go in person to speak to the parole commissioners, Izzo said. She explained when they met with them in person the commissioners were able to see the family's emotions.

"But now it's all done by telephone," Izzo said. "And as was said, you get 20 minutes, 25 minutes, they cut you off, you're done. So how can you have anybody come away with a sense of how the victims, all of us, our families and our communities, are feeling? You can't."