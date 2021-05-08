Family doctors could be key to prodding vaccine-reluctant New Yorkers

Matuszak said messages about the vaccine by physicians can be sporadic, and that they can’t compete with the “disinformation being bombarded on people hour after hour on social media” by vaccination opponents.

“Most of my conversations even with vaccinated patients are about how they can impact family members to get the vaccine and trying to get them to post information on social media about the vaccine benefits," he said.

The state, the doctor added, also has to do all it can to ensure every provider who wants to have vaccine supplies can do so and remove bureaucratic obstacles to getting the vaccine. That is crucial to be able to vaccinate a reluctant patient on the spot. Only a week ago, Cuomo rescinded an order he earlier issued subjecting doctors to fines if they didn't use vaccines in a week.

There is a new kind of supply problem, doctors say. Offices getting the vaccine must take specific deliveries at a time: 1,000 doses of Pfizer, 100 of Moderna and 100 of Johnson & Johnson. And they are told to use the vaccines within a week, which is a problem for many practices, especially smaller ones. Doctors say the deliveries of doses should be based on a practice’s capacity to use them.