Federal bailout spares New York from 'donor status

ALBANY — While New Yorkers pay nearly 28% more per capita in federal taxes than residents of other states, the state was the recipient of a larger slice of total federal spending in the 2020 fiscal year than it got for the past several years, according to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

In fact, in what proved to be an unusual year in fiscal affairs, New York stopped being an overall "donor state" —one that sends more money to the federal government than it gets in return, DiNapoli said in a new report.

"Everybody has gotten more money from Washington than they've sent, which is a change from past years," the comptroller said in an interview with CNHI.

"The big factor in all of this is the incredible infusion of federal assistance in response to COVID-19," DiNapoli added.

But DiNapoli cautioned that it won't be surprising if New York, within the next two years, returns to being one of the donor states.

A major part of the federal relief for New York involved aid for the surge in unemployment claims that inundated the state Department of Labor after thousands of businesses were required to close their doors in March 2020 due to pandemic restrictions imposed by the state government.

On that score, New Yorkers received $47.4 billion in unemployment compensation.

Another $39.3 billion came in via the Paycheck Protection Program.

New York received $146 billion more from the federal government in 2020 than it paid in federal taxes, or $7,236 per capita. New York ranked fourth in per capita federal taxes, trailing New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, the comptroller reported.

Meanwhile, federal spending rose in New York more rapidly than it did in other states. That measure looked at both grants to state and local governments and direct payments to individuals, including benefits such as Social Security, food assistance, Medicare and those from veterans' programs.

An estimated $228.3 billion in direct payments was made by the federal government to individuals in New York, producing what DiNapoli called a per capita figure that was moderately higher than the national average.

DiNapoli has continued a tradition begun by the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan of analyzing the balance of payments between the state and federal governments. Moynihan routinely found the state he represented in Washington was routinely being shortchanged in the relationship. The imbalance has continued in most years since.

The giant stimulus packages doled out by the federal government altered the conventional trajectory of spending in 2020.

DiNapoli found for every dollar New York generated in federal tax receipts it got back $1.59 in 2020. Though that was a better take than the 91 cents return it got the previous year, it was still below the national average of $1.92.

Asked if there are any steps that could be taken for New York to do better in the balance of payments, DiNapoli suggested that government officials could try to ensure that all New Yorkers who are eligible for various federal benefit programs enroll in them.

He also said members of the state's congressional delegation could seek to rally support for more federal employment in the state.

He also said the state could seek more federal contracts that lead to job creation.

