Free parking for recently vaccinated at New York state parks

New York state will offer free state park passes for those getting their first COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Anyone who gets a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first dose of another COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in New York State Monday through Memorial Day will be eligible for a free, two-day pass to any state park.

The new incentive to encourage vaccinations comes as the vaccination rate across New York "is dropping off dramatically," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

"Now, we're doing fewer than 100,000 per day," Cuomo said during a news conference at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island.

Passes may be picked up at any state park and can be used for parking, beach or pool/splash pad access. The passes will be valid through Sept. 30.

In addition to the passes, the state is offering vaccinations clinics at 15 pop-up sites inside state parks on Memorial Day weekend or the following weekend. That initiative includes Taughannock Falls State Park in Tompkins County and Green Lakes State Park in Onondaga County from Saturday through Monday.

Here are the remainder pop-up state park vaccine sites and dates: