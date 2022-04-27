Hochul seeks new law to remove Benjamin as lieutenant governor candidate

ALBANY — With the primary ballot certification deadline looming, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed she wants the Legislature to change state election law to allow Brian Benjamin, her former lieutenant governor, to be scrubbed from the list of candidates that will go to voters.

Addressing her political quandary Tuesday, Hochul said: "Right now there is a need for a legislative solution and I would like the Legislature to do that, to pass legislation that corrects what is really a strange part of our law that does not allow the removal of someone who is under indictment or, in another circumstance, someone who has a terminal illness. The law is the law — until it's changed."

Hochul said a "deficiency" in current law limits the methods for removing a candidate from a ballot to the disqualification of that candidate due to death, a move out of state or being nominated for a different elective office.

The state Board of Elections is slated to meet Monday to certify the primary ballot. The deadline for making alterations to it is May 4, although the process could be upended by the state Court of Appeals ruling that rejected state Senate and congressional district lines that had been adopted by the Legislature and signed into law by Hochul.

If the original election calendar remains in place, the ballot is then distributed to county Boards of Election so they can make preparations and have sufficient ballots printed for the election.

It's not immediately clear whether the Legislature will accommodate Hochul's request to change the law to allow for the removal of Benjamin from the ballot.

But John Conklin, spokesman for the state Board of Elections, said the clock is ticking.

"If your goal is to get a candidate off and a new name on, then you better do it soon," Conklin told CNHI.

Ballots need to be prepared before the election as some have to be mailed to military members stationed at bases overseas. While the primary date is June 28, early voting in New York begins June 18.

Benjamin is not the only Democrat who has qualified for the ballot. Diana Reyna, the running mate of gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, and Ana Maria Archila, the running mate of gubernatorial hopeful Jumaane Williams, the New York City public advocate, have also garnered spots on the Democratic primary ballot.

Suozzi attacked Hochul's effort to win legislative support to scrub Benjamin from the ballot, insisting it is inappropriate for lawmakers to "carry Kathy Hochul's water."

"She made these messes, she needs to clean them up herself," Suozzi said. His campaign has been highlighting the "three Bs" dogging Hochul — Benjamin, the taxpayer subsidy for a Buffalo Bills stadium and the controversial bail laws that some say have been a factor in rising crime.

Benjamin's departure from state government resulted in state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, becoming acting lieutenant governor. Neither Stewart-Cousins nor Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-the Bronx, has closed the door on having lawmakers vote on proposals that would accommodate Hochul's wish for a change in the election law.

However, Stewart-Cousins said she is generally adverse to the idea of changing rules "in the middle of the process and certainly in the middle of an election."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0