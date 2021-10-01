In foster care, NY caregivers fill gap but many say complaints, cases left to linger

But Danielle Skelly, a former foster parent in Suffolk County who now works with the Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition of New York, said there is no mechanism for gathering those complaints and reporting back in a “timely, measured way.”

She said it's common for her organization’s hotline to field several complaints from the same agency over similar issues. But, Skelly says, there is often only so much that they can do as they're not an investigative body.

She hopes the legislation will be able to fill that gap. The state Legislature is not expected back in Albany until January.

But others question the effectiveness of a potential ombudsman office to bring oversight to an area if they are not privy to the full range of complaints held by the state or the local departments of social services.

“When there’s 100,000 complaints and then there’s only 100,001 kids in foster care, well then, yes, they will have a picture of kind of what’s going on,” said Lawyers For Children policy director Betsy Kramer. Her organization has not taken a stance on the state legislation.

“But kind of otherwise the individual information that flows to them may not be representative of what’s happening,” she added.