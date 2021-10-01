In foster care, NY caregivers fill gap but many say complaints, cases left to linger

Leona Bench was left with discharge papers from a Westchester hospital and a note from her incarcerated niece saying the newborn baby girl should be in her care.
To her disappointment, Bench wouldn’t get much more from county social workers at the hospital, after making the hours-long trek from her home in Onondaga County to pick up the child in White Plains, she said.
Instead, Bench would leave the hospital with a child born a month early of which she didn't have legal authority.
Bench says she was incorrectly told by caseworkers at the hospital that Article 10, a section of the Family Court Act that gives her temporary custody, no longer existed, essentially diverting her from the foster care system, its benefits or legal authority over the child.
Instead, Bench said she was told to take permanent legal custody through an Article 6 proceeding that didn't afford her any assistance, despite an agreement between the two counties to get temporary custody and a home assessment being performed before the child's birth.
“I was feeling betrayed,” Bench said, recalling being given the child at the hospital. “I was feeling like I was lied to.”
Ryan Johnson, associate director of the nonprofit NYS Kinship Navigator that works with and is funded by the state to support familial caregivers, said Bench’s case is indicative of the state foster care system in which complaints are not quickly heard or mediated.
At the center are the children who sometimes deal with the traumatic experience of being moved around foster homes and are living without the needed financial buttress, along with their caretakers who may feel burned out by the bureaucracy and feel there is no outlet for their concerns, Johnson and other advocates told the USA TODAY Network New York.
So foster care advocates are pushing for state legislation to create an ombudsman office to compile complaints and issue reports on their findings in hopes that doing so will sprout seeds to further reforms.
The ombudsman office would also work with foster parents, biological parents and youth to resolve conflict, the legislation says.
The state push comes as foster care across the country is seeing significant reform.
Passed under the Trump administration in 2018, the Family First Prevention Services Act financially disincentivizes placing children in congregate settings, such as group homes. Instead, it encourages states to place children with relatives.
As of June, 43% of children living in foster care in New York were living in kinship homes, and 14% of youth in foster care were living in congregate settings, the state Office of Children and Family Services said in a statement Friday. The state's goal is to have 50% living with a relative and 12% in congregate settings.
Even with the nationwide reform, there are still opponents of the statewide effort who say that there's a due process — and that those who feel wronged can utilize that route. They say foster parents are assigned court-appointed lawyers to help them navigate the system.
But supporters of the ombudsman office say that the process does little to change the outcomes of what happens in foster care.
The Office of Children and Family Services did not make an agency official available for an interview, but said in a statement that it has "a robust complaint response protocol and routinely investigates issues of concern brought to our attention by constituents."
The office did not answer further questions about the protocol and said it does not comment on state legislation.
Back in Syracuse, Bench said that she couldn't get far. She had no birth certificate or social security number for her baby grand-niece.
When Onondaga Child Protective Services found out that she didn't have the paperwork, she said, it had dropped their case, leaving her without financial support or the ability to make key decisions on the child's behalf.
In the coming months, Bench would find it difficult to make doctor’s appointments for the child. Meanwhile, she also maxed out her credit cards by purchasing clothes, a playpen, bottles, and other necessities.
"I was struggling," she said. "It was terrible for about three months."
Just as her credit card bill became due, the child would be placed in a foster care system, but that wouldn't last for much longer.
Westchester County said in court that it was not the right jurisdiction to pay out the benefits. Rather, it would argue that Oswego County, where the mother resided at the time, should pay the financial support, court records obtained by the USA TODAY Network showed.
When an Oswego judge transferred the case back to Westchester, a judge in Westchester dismissed the case, citing the jurisdiction, according to a separate court record.
Westchester County did not respond to the request to comment on Bench's case.
Today, Bench is, in many ways, back to square one, but with an older child.
“Once again, I'm left with nothing," she said, adding, "It's like the day I came home from the hospital.”
Johnson of the NYS Kinship Navigator, who personally advocated on Bench's behalf, contended he was told by the state that Westchester "mishandled" the case, but that the office had limited avenues to resolve the matter because it does not have sufficient oversight of the counties.
The Office of Children and Families Services said Monday, "We are bound by confidentiality and cannot confirm or deny the existence of a child protective services case."
But Danielle Skelly, a former foster parent in Suffolk County who now works with the Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition of New York, said there is no mechanism for gathering those complaints and reporting back in a “timely, measured way.”
She said it's common for her organization’s hotline to field several complaints from the same agency over similar issues. But, Skelly says, there is often only so much that they can do as they're not an investigative body.
She hopes the legislation will be able to fill that gap. The state Legislature is not expected back in Albany until January.
But others question the effectiveness of a potential ombudsman office to bring oversight to an area if they are not privy to the full range of complaints held by the state or the local departments of social services.
“When there’s 100,000 complaints and then there’s only 100,001 kids in foster care, well then, yes, they will have a picture of kind of what’s going on,” said Lawyers For Children policy director Betsy Kramer. Her organization has not taken a stance on the state legislation.
“But kind of otherwise the individual information that flows to them may not be representative of what’s happening,” she added.
With the implementation of the Family First Act, she said, states are going to receive more scrutiny of their funding and whether the services they provide are high-quality and evidence-based, such as short-term relief for caregivers and certain mental health services.
"It's difficult to get those kinds of really good services in a community-based setting right now — and that shouldn't be," she said.
"And so we are hoping that that will be a byproduct of this. That some dollars will be reinvested in providing those types of services in the community."