Lawmakers urge NY to lift limits on nursing home visits

"In the year before vaccinations became available, our seniors endured loneliness and isolation that had very real impacts on their physical and mental health," the lawmakers wrote in the July 12 letter to Cuomo. "While the majority of New Yorkers have had the opportunity to resume a life of pre-COVID-19 activity, seniors in many nursing homes have been excluded."

Christina McComish, 59, of Valatie, said her 88-year-old mother has declined in the last year, and has struggled with isolation, dementia and hearing loss. McComish said it can take days to make appointments to see her mother for 30 minutes at opposite ends of a dining table in the nursing home lobby.

She said she snuck a hug with her mother during their last visit, though the nursing home discouraged it. McComish, who works as a creative arts therapist at another nearby nursing home, said it's a struggle to know what visitation rights residents and family members have.

She said her mother's nursing home has told her that compassionate care visits are only for "end-of-life" scenarios.

"She's vaccinated, I'm vaccinated," McComish said. "She's just going to die in there, she's just going to die alone."