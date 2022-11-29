Marketers paid more than $460M to pass hat for NY charities

ALBANY — Hundreds of professional fundraisers kept most of the money they raised in 2021 for the charities that enlisted their services, according to a new state report.

After gathering data on charitable contributions made to New York non-profit organizations last year, the state attorney general's office reported the fundraisers retained more than $464 million — or 27% of the gross receipts — raised in the campaigns.

In 276 of the 658 professional fundraising campaigns, the charities received less than half of the funds raised in their name, the attorney general's office stated in its latest annual compilation of reports from non-profit organizations.

"Some fundraisers collect fees so large that charities receive only a small fraction of the total amount donated through a campaign," noted the report titled "Pennies for Charity."

The report was released on the eve of "Giving Tuesday," an occasion used by many charitable organizations to solicit donations through social media, direct mail and telemarketing.

Charities often hire for-profit professional fundraisers to run their campaigns.

Collectively, according to the report, the professional fundraisers took in more than $1.7 billion in 2021, an increase of almost $250 million from 2020.

Consumers are being urged by state Attorney General Letitia James to review the report on the role of professional fundraisers in charitable giving so when they are considering donating money they can ascertain whether their dollars will flow to "the right place.".

“When New Yorkers make the generous choice to give to a charity, they trust that their money will be used responsibly,” James said in a statement.

A total of 96 charities incurred losses after fundraisers reported expenses that exceeded the sums they were paid for the campaigns, the report noted.

Of the total amount raised by professional fundraisers, 73% of the money went to the non-profit organizations.

One of the latest trends in charitable giving involves increased reliance on digital communications. Donations made through mobile devices in 2021 accounted for 28% of online contributions reported.

The attorney general's office noted there are some drawbacks in donating through campaigns hosted on Facebook or GoFundMe.

"Donors often are not aware of the amount some platforms deduct from a donation as service charges," the report said. "Donors who give via a campaign on an online platform also may not have direct contact with a charity, making it difficult for the charity to build their loyalty."

Donors, the report also warned, may not realize the online platforms do not check to determine the funds collected in the online campaigns and up with the intended charity.

The report pointed to an action brought by Minnesota's attorney general office against a college professor who launched a crowdfunding effort, with the stated goal of paying for elementary students' school lunches after a beloved school official was killed at a traffic stop. All proceeds were paid into the professor's personal checking account, and less than half of the $200,000 she banked went to the stated purpose, officials said.

In New York, state law prohibits telemarketers from making deceptive statements when soliciting contributions. The law also allows consumers to get the name of the individual telemarketer contacting them and learn whether the telemarketer is being paid to make the call and is employed by a professional fundraising company.

The attorney general's office advises New Yorkers to ensure a website is secure before making an online donation, explaining that the site should start with the letters "https." The web address being used should also match that of the organization described as the intended beneficiary of the donation, the report added.

To review a charitable organization's fundraising track record, visit the Pennies for Charity database at charitiesnys.com and search by the charity's name.