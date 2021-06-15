Most New York COVID-19 restrictions lifted as state hits vaccine threshold

Cayuga County testing and vaccine clinics

• The Cayuga County Health Department will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Victory Fire House, 12009 Route 38. The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic. Children under age 18 can get vaccinated at the clinic, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

• The Cayuga County Emergency Services Office will hold a walk-in rapid-result clinic for people who are not experiencing symptoms from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. The clinic will be held in the Spartan Hall cafeteria, and visitors are asked to park in the lot and follow signs for where to enter. People are asked to prepare to wait at the site for up to 30 minutes for their results. Participants must wear face masks and observe social distancing. Visitors are asked to park in the lot and follow the signs. There is no residency requirement for the clinic.