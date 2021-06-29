New NY rent fund sees website glitches, but tenants hopeful

"It took awhile, and that's been disappointing how long it's taken," staff attorney Eileen Davidson said. "You know when you look across the country, I think a lot of places have struggled to create these programs and get them up and running to get the money out."

Samuel Stein, housing policy analyst at New York City-based Community Service Society, said the most vulnerable people are less likely to have internet or an email address and or the time or computer skills to spend hours refreshing a malfunctioning page.

Stein said some translations are poor quality, particularly for Bangladeshi speakers. He questioned why advocates can't simply print out paper copies and help multiple people at once.

"In some ways it is simpler but it's still far too complicated," he said.

Cuomo's administration did not provide The Associated Press with specifics about why there's no paper application option, or exactly why it took so long for the new fund to get up and running.

But officials said the state moved swiftly on roll-out, and said it took time to translate applications into eight languages and work with local governments on outreach, application assistance and anti-fraud prevention. Applicants can call the state hotline for help filling out the application over the phone.