New York DEC launches hiker education campaign

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has launched a new campaign designed to educate nature-seekers about Leave No Trace principles and hiking preparedness, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced last week.

The campaign, “Love Our NY Lands,” is the latest effort by the DEC to address the ongoing impacts of ever-increasing hiker traffic on state Forest Preserve lands, both in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. The campaign announcement came two days before the DEC announced the opening of its campgrounds, starting today.

The campaign is expected to include in-person education at trailheads in the Adirondacks and Catskills during the peak hiking season, expanded stewardship programs, plus Facebook Live events and other outreach over social media, instructional videos on the department’s YouTube channel, as well as more public service announcements.

“We saw a huge spike in usage of the Adirondacks and the Catskills over the last 10 years,” Seggos said during a Facebook Live event on Tuesday. “Last year was almost a doubling of that, even accounting for the Canadian border being closed. The statistics show that … we’re not experiencing a blip anymore. This is not a spike that a year or two from now, after the pandemic is hopefully behind us, we’re going to see visitation decrease. I think we’re seeing the new normal.”