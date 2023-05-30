Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

State Department of Motor Vehicles investigators are targeting the use of fake license plates, the agency announced this week.

Fake license plates are often used to avoid tolls, vehicle registration fees, evade speed and school-zone enforcement cameras and avoid detection from law enforcement, the DMV said Tuesday in a news release.

DMV investigators have worked alongside New York State Police, Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, NYPD Highway Patrol, the Taxi & Limousine Commission, the New York City Sheriff, the Albany County Sheriff and the City of Utica Police Department on a special enforcement effort. Since January, they have issued 420 citations, including 92 plate violations, 66 traffic tickets, 36 towed vehicles, 29 improper registrations, 26 plates seized, 23 uninspected vehicles, 20 unregistered vehicles and 11 fraudulent temporary registrations.

“When someone uses a fake license plate, that means hardworking taxpayers and motorists are footing the bill for someone trying to cheat the system,” said DMV Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder, in the news release. “Drivers should know that our investigators are out there working closely with other law enforcement agencies to target this issue and those who break the law can expect to be caught.”

“By using fake plates, not only are these criminals trying to circumvent the system to avoid paying tolls, but many of them are also trying to evade law enforcement to avoid serious penalties, traffic drugs, or perpetuate other criminal activity," said acting State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli, in the news release. "This recklessness puts the public at risk, and it will not be tolerated. State Police will continue to work with the DMV and our local law enforcement partners, to stop these blatant violators, and hold them accountable.”