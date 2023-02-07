New York is making a change to its inspection certificates this year that will show vehicle specific information for enhanced security and feature a different overall appearance.

The DMV announced on Tuesday it's transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates. Some customers are already receiving the new stickers and the transition is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

The new print-on-demand inspection stickers, which will be printed at inspection stations, will include vehicle-specific information. They will also have a different appearance, the sticker color will continue to change based on the expiration year.

While the previous stickers are being phased out, customers may continue to see valid stickers using the previous design until the end of 2024.

“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder in a press release. “This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service. The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them.”

DMV is working with partners in law enforcement and local government to inform them about the new stickers so they recognize them as legal and valid. Law enforcement will be able to confirm the validity of the certificate being displayed based on the information displayed on the sticker.

For more information, visit dmv.ny.gov.