ALBANY — With chronic workforce challenges facing human service providers in New York, advocates for the agencies are urging lawmakers to push through an 8.5% pay increase to community care workers serving addicts and the mentally ill population.

The Hochul administration, in its proposed budget, has offered a 2.5% increase, an amount that John Coppola , director of the New York State Association of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers, said amounts to a "de facto cut" at a time when inflation is biting into earnings.

"That is grossly inadequate," said Coppola, who along with a united front of other human service advocates urged lawmakers to pump an additional $500 million into the governor's spending plan to cover the cost of an 8.5% cost of living raise for staffers at the community-based agencies.

The proposed raises to those workers are dwarfed by the hefty salary increases of more than 30% that Gov. Kathy Hochul approved for New York's 250 state lawmakers in December. Several lawmakers, sympathizing with the human service advocates, noted the state could cover the cost of raises for the human service providers by tapping into its $24 billion "rainy day" fund.

"I think you have the creativity to come up with solutions that will address the public health crisis before us," said Coppola.

The workforce shortages faced by human services providers have likely been exacerbated by the 7.4% increase in the upstate minimum wage that took effect Dec. 31, suggested Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats.

"How are they supposed to keep pace in recruitment and retention of employees when a fast food worker is getting three times the raise?" O'Mara commented during an exchange with Ann Marie Sullivan, the state mental health commissioner, during a recent budget hearing.

O'Mara contended that the needs of human services workers should be assigned a higher priority by the Hochul administration.

"We can find $1 billion to support migrants and a sanctuary city that invited them," O'Mara said, referring to state support being channeled to New York City, "but we're not funding mental health programs."

Last year, the human service workers did receive a cost of living increase of 5.4%, noted Glenn Liebman, director of the Mental Health Association in New York State. But that adjustment , Liebman said, still pushed their pay below what it would have been if the actual cost of living index had been used in the calculation.

Liebman noted the Hochul budget calls for the reopening of 800 psychiatric beds while creating 150 new beds at state psychiatric facilities. Hochul has also proposed fines of up to $2,000 per day for hospitals that do not provide the number of psychiatric beds called for in their operating certificate.

While Liebman voiced support for the proposed fines, he said he has reservations about the plan to create new psychiatric beds. "This is a slippery slope that could lead to more and more institutionalization," he said, calling for a "moratorium" on that aspect of the budget proposal.

"Our message has long been about community support services," he said.

Addressing state mental health bureaucrats, Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County, suggested they consider repurposing two shuttered state facilities in his district, Camp Summit, a former shock prison in Schoharie County, and Allen Residential Center, a former juvenile facility in South Kortright, Delaware County, for state programs.

"We're talking beds and we're talking housing," Oberacker said. "They're ready to go, and I think it would be money well spent."