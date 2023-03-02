The New York State Attorney General's Office is proposing new rules to protect consumers from rising prices during times of emergencies.

Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday said the rules would protect consumers and small businesses from corporate profiteering by strengthening enforcement of New York’s price gouging law, making it more straightforward to investigate and combat price gouging by setting clear guardrails against price increases during emergencies.

Current law bans companies throughout the supply chain from taking advantage of a market disruption to increase their profits for vital and necessary goods and services. The statute asserts that an abnormal market disruption is caused by extreme weather events, military action, energy disruptions, strikes, or national or local emergencies, or another event that leads to a declared state of emergency.

The proposed updates would:

• Clarify that a price increase over 10 percent during an abnormal market disruption may constitute price gouging. State law asserts that when there is a “gross disparity” in prices before and after an abnormal market disruption, it may be price gouging. By stating that a 10 percent increase represents a “gross disparity,” the proposed rule makes it easier for consumers and small businesses to identify and report price gouging.

• Prohibit corporations with large market shares from increasing profit margins during abnormal market disruptions. The rule clarifies that dominant companies with 30 percent market share, and companies in concentrated markets, have unfair leverage and the power to drive market-wide changes.

• Create guardrails for companies that rely on dynamic pricing. Dynamic pricing means prices can change depending on demand and time of day, and is favored by some companies, including ride-hailing services. Due to this pricing model, it is currently difficult to determine if a company is price gouging. This rule allows OAG to establish a benchmark by using the median price for the same good or service at the same time one week before the emergency or market disruption.

• Include protections for products or services introduced after a market disruption. A new product or service that is created following an emergency can be considered vital and necessary, and therefore can become subject to enforcement of the price gouging statute.

• Provide clarification for what companies can claim as costs when setting prices. A company that raises their prices more than 10 percent must show a record of their costs to justify the price increase.

The proposed rules are open to comment for a 60-day public comment period. Comments can be submitted by emailing: stopillegalprofiteering@ag.ny.gov. After reviewing public comments, the rules may be promulgated as is or may be revised upon further analysis.