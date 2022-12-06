NY attorney general releases timeline related to top aide's resignation

ALBANY — The state attorney general's office released a timeline late Monday night of its handling of the sexual harassment allegations that led to the recent resignation of Ibrahim Khan, who had been the longtime chief of staff for Attorney General Letitia James.

Documents released by the attorney general's office, which last week had declined to confirm the investigation or that Khan had been ordered to work remotely since early October, include an Oct. 3 email informing Khan he was the subject of an investigation regarding "certain information and allegations related to outside activities (that) were provided to the office, (and) that may implicate executive orders."

But the timeline and accompanying documents revealed no details about the allegation or allegations that Khan faced, or whether they came from one accuser or several.

The attorney general retained an outside law firm, Littler Mendleson, which in an Oct. 17 letter confirming its role in investigating the matter referred to a single "incident."

"The (attorney general) intends Littler's investigation of the incident, along with any conclusions and recommendations issued, to be subject to the attorney-client privilege," the firm's engagement letter states. "To that end, the (attorney general) agrees to safeguard all written communications regarding the investigation by labeling them privileged and confidential. The (attorney general) also agrees to limit its circulation of any communications regarding the investigation to persons who have a need to know of those communications in order to perform their duties."

The office's timeline was issued by Serena Longley, a deputy general counsel for the attorney general's office. It indicates that Khan was informed on Oct. 3 that he would work remotely during the investigation and "refrain from socializing with staff or anyone in any capacity affiliated with (the attorney general's office) during the course of the investigation."

Longley wrote that the following day, Littler Mendelson was retained to conduct a review of the "allegations" — plural — at a rate of $855 an hour for partners at the firm and $477 an hour for any work by "associates" employed there.

It's unclear how far the investigation went or whether any of the allegations had been substantiated by the time Khan submitted his resignation on Nov. 22.

"He transitioned his substantive work in the days following that resignation," Longley wrote. "His involvement in any official office matter ceased on Friday. ... He is being paid out his leave balance, but is not engaged on any matter relating to the office."

Friday was also the day that the investigation "substantively" concluded, Longley wrote, and "individuals" were notified and the office's staff were notified of Khan's resignation.

"I spoke with each of the individuals with allegations by phone on (Friday)," Longley continued in her written timeline, again using the plural. "I advised them that the outside counsel's review had concluded, thanked them for their participation, and advised them that we would keep their identities confidential to the maximum extent permitted by law."

Longley noted that "by law" the office was required to investigate the matter swiftly and that officials had used their discretion to retain an outside firm to handle it because of Khan's high-ranking position. They said the firm, which employs a former staff member of the attorney general's office, "has more than 1,500 employees and the investigative team did not include any former members of (the attorney general's office)."

Longley said that Khan completed a required annual harassment training last year but had not completed it this year prior to his resignation.