NY bill would raise gasoline tax by 55 cents per gallon

"I'd like to see a provision that makes it really clear, particularly for people who are driving automobiles and they have to drive so many miles – there are people who will drive 20,000 miles a year just for commuting purposes only in my district. Let's come up with a salary," Gaughran said. "Let's figure out what the maximum salary is to qualify for it and then give these folks an exemption so that they're not unduly subsidizing this program. We can tailor some sort of a rebate program specifically for people like that as it relates to automobile users who have no alternatives at this time."

Environmental advocates pointed Gaughran and other legislators to debate provisions in the Climate and Community Investment Act that they say protect low- to moderate-income state residents. Eligible taxpayers would automatically be enrolled in the Household and Small Business Energy Rebate Program, though the legislation states rebates would only be paid if there is enough money in the fund. The rebate would apply to 60% of state households. Benefits could include transit vouchers for public mass transit, utility assistance or a weatherization grant or "other forms that comply with this subdivision." Lawmakers asked pointed questions about how the gasoline tax rebate would be structured, but environmental advocates had no firm answers for them other than taxpayers would be automatically enrolled in the rebate program if they qualify and that people could save money in the long run with more efficient vehicles and heating systems in their homes.