NY GOP makes Zeldin presumptive governor nominee

ALBANY — The state Republican Party overwhelmingly named Suffolk County U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as its presumptive nominee for governor during a straw poll conference Monday.

The vote was expected among the Republican county party chairs, who have been publicly coalescing in recent weeks around Zeldin.

The Suffolk County congressman garnered 85 percent of the straw poll vote of county GOP chairs. Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino earned the vote of his county party chair, which accounts for 5 percent of the vote. Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, did not gain a vote, based on results announced by Chair Nick Langworthy.

Astorino's response to the nomination was swift and indicated he intends to run a primary campaign in his bid to challenge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has previously said he intends to stay in office.

"The 3 million Republicans throughout New York will be deciding who the strongest candidate is in next June's primary, not a few dozen party insiders, many of whom have told me they were pressured into making an endorsement they weren't ready to make," he said in a statement. "This early straw poll is meaningless and eventually I'll be the straw that breaks Cuomo's back next November."