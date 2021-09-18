NY inspector general resigns amid controversy

Earlier this week, James rejected JCOPE's referral of that matter as well as the ethics panel's request to see the attorney general's office investigate the leak itself. James cited what she concluded was JCOPE's failure to follow rules that require gubernatorial appointees to approve investigations that involve the governor. On Tuesday, the commissioners voted again to approve the referral of the leak investigation — and mustered a sufficient number of gubernatorial appointees to support it — but failed to sustain the referral regarding the performance of Tagliafierro's office.

Although the alleged leak happened more than two and a half years ago, pressure has been building recently for an outside investigator to revisit the matter.

Former JCOPE Commissioner Julie Garcia, who first reported the leak, told a state Senate panel earlier this month that the inspector general's office was either "incompetent or corrupt" in its 2019 investigation of the apparent disclosure.