NY leaders quickly appeal ruling against redistricting plan

ALBANY — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders moved quickly to appeal a trial court judge's ruling that declared the state's new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional.

Notices of appeal were filed hours after Judge Patrick McAllister threw New York's primary season in turmoil Thursday by ruling the districts were illegally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats.

The Republican judge from Steuben County gave state officials until April 11 to submit new maps. Primary elections are scheduled June 28 and candidates are already campaigning in the new districts. The judge said the primary date could be pushed back almost two months without disrupting the general election in November.

By Friday afternoon, separate notices of appeal were filed on behalf of the executive branch, the state Senate and the Assembly. The appeals were made to the state's mid-level appellate court in Rochester.

Legislative officials have expressed confidence that an appeals court would quickly stay the judge's decision and ultimately rule in favor of their maps.

Legislative and congressional districts are being redrawn as part of the once-per-decade redistricting process kicked off by the 2020 Census.

