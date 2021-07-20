NY: Over 8K vaccinated people test positive

That's up from a pandemic low of 306 per day on June 25.

New York has seen a spike of new infections in July — a stark contrast to the steady drop from April through June.

Counties statewide are seeing surges, with most new infections in densely populated New York and its surrounding suburbs on Long Island and in suburbs north of the city.

And hospitalizations are showing signs of an uptick, after plateauing at around 350 residents for much of July.

Hospitals reported 424 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, up 22% from 349 as of July 12. New York City alone is up to 228 patients, up 38% from 165 a week earlier. Counties including Nassau and Erie are also seeing upticks in hospitalizations.

Still, hospitalization and infection rates are far below this winter: In January alone, over 9,000 patients were hospitalized at once at one point while nearly 14,000 people were testing positive each day.

About 56% of New York's 20 million residents are fully vaccinated.

That's a small increase from 54.5% as of July 4, despite efforts by the Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administrations to increase rates in the least vaccinated parts of the state.