NY senator proposes state COVID vaccine site in each county

Two additional COVID vaccinations clinics announced Thursday by the Chautauqua County Department of Health also filled in minutes. One will take place Friday at the JCC phys-ed complex for area residents over the age of 65. The other at the State University at Fredonia will be held Monday at the Steele Hall ice rink for residents over 65, those with qualifying health conditions and for essential workers in phase 1b.

As of press time there were still appointments available at the Plattsburgh International Airport in Plattsburgh; the SUNY Potsdam field house in Potsdam; and two clinics at the State Fair Expo Center in Syracuse.

According to the state Health Department, 15.5% of the population within Chautauqua County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Cattaraugus County, 13.3% has received at least one shot; and in Allegany County, 10.5% — the lowest state rate.

Statewide, Cuomo said 16% of residents have received at least one dose. In the last 24 hours, 139,823 first and second doses have been administered.