NY state, counties ready to oversee voting

ALBANY — With competitive races taking shape for governor and several congressional seats, county and state officials say electronic voting equipment is ready to handle the crush of voters as well as withstand attempted unauthorized intrusions.

Early voting in New York begins Oct. 29. For those eligible to vote without going to a polling place, Monday is the last day to apply for absentee ballots. The general election is slated for Nov. 8.

Anthony J. Casale, one of the four commissioners overseeing the four-member state Board of Elections, said his agency's information technology experts have been working with officials at county boards of elections for months, offering guidance on procedures for safeguarding election systems from mischief.

"Our staff is very professional. very service-oriented, they get right on top of things quickly," Casale said. "They try to help the counties as best they can plan for every contingency or every unexpected activity."

He added: "I think we are pretty well prepared and pretty confident that our systems are secure."

The elections are administered at the local county board level, with the state agency providing oversight to ensure elections are in compliance with state and federal laws.

For elections officials, concerns over the vulnerability of voting registration information, other data, and the electronic equipment involved in running an election shifted to the front burner in 2016 when federal officials revealed they were investigating foreign intrusion attempts.

At that point, Mark LaVigne, deputy director of the New York State Association of Counties recalled, the governor's office arranged for association leaders to meet regularly with the state Board of Elections, the State Police, the FBI and the state Office of Information Technology, with the goal of crafting protocols for reporting suspicious activity aimed at election boards.

Just how confident Americans are in the integrity of election systems has been the subject of opinion surveys.

Morning Consult, a polling operation, reported this month that the level of voters who have "some" or a "lot" of trust in the voting process reached a new high for the year this month -- 54% on average.

Trust levels were higher among Democrats (67 percent) than Republicans (44 percent), Morning Consult found.

In another survey, conducted by Marist College last November, voters were asked if they would trust the outcome of the 2022 Congressional elections if their candidate did not win. The result: 71% said they would, including 88% of Democrats, 77% of independents and 53% of Republicans.

At a webinar hosted by the Association of Counties to mark National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, state elections information technology executives explained their readiness to assist counties in building the tools that will help them respond to incidents that could be aimed at interfering with an election or hacking into data.

At the county government level, Ben Spear, chief information security officer for the state agency, said high priority should be placed at the county government level on ensuring there is strong communication between various departments within county government. Having such relationships in place before an incident will tremendously improve the response, Spear said.

"When an incident happens, you need to know who you're talking to," said Spear, suggesting that emergency responders, law enforcement, information technology specialists and members of a county board all be included in preparation for potential election incidents

"You need to be able to trust each other," Spear added.

Michael Haber, chief information officer for the state Board of Elections, said his agency funds cybersecurity training for staffers at county boards of election.

The agency can also arrange funding for intrusion detection services and managed security services, Haber noted.