 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NY state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites to take walk-in appointments
alert top story
COVID-19

NY state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites to take walk-in appointments

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
NYS Fair vaccine

The Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds has been transformed into a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York state will start accepting walk-ins at all of its mass vaccination sites for anyone age 16 and older starting Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The change comes as demand has been dropping for COVID-19 vaccines at state-run sites, which have been requiring appointments since they opened.

"We're seeing a reduction in the number of people coming in for vaccines," Cuomo said during a news conference outside Binghamton.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Vaccines will be available to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis and will only be available for first dose of the vaccines requiring two doses, according to the governor's office. The closest state-run clinic to Auburn is at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes.

The state had been delivering an average of about 175,000 vaccine doses every 24 hours but that has fallen to about 115,000 doses a day, the governor said.

Cuomo said counties may also begin allowing walk-ins at their sites on Thursday. Cayuga County has not announced any new public clinics as of Tuesday afternoon.

In his COVID-19 briefing Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon discusses the county's strategy for testing school sports teams, as well as offering vaccinations to eligible high school students in the school buildings. The county has the highest vaccination rate in central New York, with 50% of the population having received a first dose.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico wildfire, smoke prompts evacuations

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News