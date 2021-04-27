NY state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites to take walk-in appointments

New York state will start accepting walk-ins at all of its mass vaccination sites for anyone age 16 and older starting Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The change comes as demand has been dropping for COVID-19 vaccines at state-run sites, which have been requiring appointments since they opened.

"We're seeing a reduction in the number of people coming in for vaccines," Cuomo said during a news conference outside Binghamton.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccines will be available to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis and will only be available for first dose of the vaccines requiring two doses, according to the governor's office. The closest state-run clinic to Auburn is at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes.

The state had been delivering an average of about 175,000 vaccine doses every 24 hours but that has fallen to about 115,000 doses a day, the governor said.

Cuomo said counties may also begin allowing walk-ins at their sites on Thursday. Cayuga County has not announced any new public clinics as of Tuesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0